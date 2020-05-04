The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for FPSO Market : Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019– 2028

Analysis of the Global FPSO Market

The recent market study suggests that the global FPSO market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the FPSO market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global FPSO market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

Product development and innovations relevant to the FPSO market

Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the FPSO market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment

Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape

Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the FPSO market

Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the FPSO market

Segmentation Analysis of the FPSO Market

The FPSO market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The FPSO market report evaluates how the FPSO is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the FPSO market in different regions including:

the report segments the market based on the type, which include converted, new-build and redeployed. It also segments the market on the basis of water depth as shallow water (up to 499 meters), deepwater (500 meters to 1,499 meters) and ultra-deepwater (1,500 meters and above). All these segments have also been estimated on the basis of geography.

For better understanding of the global FPSO market, key trend analysis is also provided. Furthermore, the study comprises a market attractiveness analysis, where the types of FPSOs are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis of various industry participants. The key players have also been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and the recent developments in the field of FPSO. Major market participants profiled in this report include MODEC, Inc. (Japan), SBM Offshore N.V. (Netherlands), BW Offshore (Norway), Bluewater Energy Services B.V.(Netherlands), Aker Solutions ASA (Norway), Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Bumi Armada Berhad (Malaysia), Yinson Holdings Berhad (Malaysia), Teekay Corporation (Bermuda) and Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Global FPSO Market: By Type

Converted

New-build

Redeployed

Global FPSO Market: By Water Depth

Shallow water

Deepwater

Ultra-deepwater

Global FPSO Market: By Geography

Americas U.S. Canada Mexico Brazil

Europe U.K. Norway Italy

Asia India China Southeast Asia

Africa West Africa Rest of Africa

Oceania Australia New Zealand



The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the following regions:

Americas

Europe

Asia

Africa

Oceania

Questions Related to the FPSO Market Catered to in the Report:

Which regional market is in the vanguard in terms of market share and size? Who are the most-established players in the global FPSO market landscape? What are the different strategies used by players to market their products during the COVID-19 pandemic? How are emerging market players expanding their presence in the FPSO market? What is the result of the SWOT analysis included in the report?

