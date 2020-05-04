The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Industrial Adhesive Tapes Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2030
In 2018, the market size of Industrial Adhesive Tapes Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
The report on the Industrial Adhesive Tapes market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Industrial Adhesive Tapes market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Industrial Adhesive Tapes market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The different factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the Industrial Adhesive Tapes market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and more are discussed in detail in the market study.
This study presents the Industrial Adhesive Tapes Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Industrial Adhesive Tapes history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Industrial Adhesive Tapes market, the following companies are covered:
3M
Henkel
DIC Corporation
Tape-Rite
Nitto Denko
Dow Corning
Tesa
Bostik
Avery Dennison
Advance Tapes International
Adhesives Research
Evans Adhesive
STC Tapes
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Acrylic
Polyvinyl Acetate
Polyurethane
Epoxy
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
Segment by Application
Automotive
Packaging
Construction
Medical Devices
Electrical & Electronics
Energy & Utilities
Industrial Machinery
Other
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Industrial Adhesive Tapes product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Industrial Adhesive Tapes , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Industrial Adhesive Tapes in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Industrial Adhesive Tapes competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Industrial Adhesive Tapes breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Industrial Adhesive Tapes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Industrial Adhesive Tapes sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
