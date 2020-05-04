Tungsten Market Competitive Benchmarking And Regions Analysis By 2027: H.C. Starck GmbH,Japan New Metals Co.,King Island Scheelite





Tungsten is a hard steel-gray metal in its raw form. Most of the tungsten is consumed in the production of hard materials namely tungsten carbide and other tungsten alloys and steels. Tungsten carbide contains equal parts of tungsten and carbon atoms. It has hardness close to diamond and double to that of any steel grade. Due to these characteristics, it is popular in construction, mining, and metalworking applications. The mining sector uses carbides in the manufacture of downhole hammers, top-hammer rock drill bits, roller-cutters, raise boring reamers, longwall shearer picks, longwall plow chisels, tunnel boring machines.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Tungsten market globally. This report on ‘Tungsten market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The global tungsten market is propelled by the increasing product in end-user industries such as mining, automotive, aerospace, defense, electronics, oil and gas. Numerous industries across the globe depend upon the supply of commodities from the mining sector. Hence, the mining industry is likely to maintain an upward trend, propelling the tungsten market growth. The market is challenged by the huge demand-supply gap over the years. Moreover, the stringent environment and safety regulations further restrict the growth of the global tungsten market.

Leading Players

China Minmetals Corporation

Global Tungsten & Powders Corp.

GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Co.,Ltd

H.C. Starck GmbH

Japan New Metals Co.

King Island Scheelite

Saloro SLU

Specialty Metals Resources SA

Wolfram

Tungsten Mining NL

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global tungsten market based on various segments. It also includes market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The tungsten market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Tungsten market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Tungsten market segments and regions.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

