Underfloor Air Distribution Systems Market Current Scenario with Future Forecast by 2027 – Advanced Ergonomic Technologies, Air System Components, AirFixture, Carrier

The need for the underfloor air distribution systems is rising due to the growing development in the construction industry and the increase in number of multi-story buildings. However, these opportunities are likely to drive the underfloor air distribution systems market. There are few factors that will hinder the development of underfloor air distribution systems market such as the lack of awareness about the technology, lack of the knowledge about the technical information, and high initial investment. Also, underfloor air distribution systems are still unknown in several regions as they are a new and unfamiliar technology. Also, inadequate technical information available for commissioning procedures, operating sequences and control techniques is a key aspect hindering the underfloor air distribution systems market from grow rapidly.

Some of the Major Players in Underfloor Air Distribution Systems Market:

– Advanced Ergonomic Technologies Ltd

– Air System Components, Inc.

– AirFixture, LLC

– Carrier Corporation (United Technologies Corp.)

– DuctSox Corporation

– Johnson Controls International Plc.

– Kingspan Group

– Longden

– Price Industries

– TROX USA, Inc.

In a buildings, underfloor air distribution system is usually installed for the delivery of providing appropriate cooling and heating facility. The underfloor air distribution system technology is highly efficient and can be effortlessly installed in buildings where centralized air conditioning is needed. The growing construction industry and rise in number of multi-store buildings is likely to drive the underfloor air distribution system market during the forecast period. Also, various key players involved in the manufacturing and installation of underfloor air distribution systems are emphasizing on making energy efficient and sophisticated systems, which is likely to drive the underfloor air distribution system market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Underfloor Air Distribution Systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Underfloor Air Distribution Systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

