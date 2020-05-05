Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Greek Yogurt Market Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecast until 2017 to 2022

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Greek Yogurt market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Greek Yogurt market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Greek Yogurt market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Greek Yogurt market.

As per the report, the Greek Yogurt market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Greek Yogurt market are highlighted in the report. Although the Greek Yogurt market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Greek Yogurt market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Greek Yogurt market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Greek Yogurt market

Segmentation of the Greek Yogurt Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Greek Yogurt is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Greek Yogurt market.

Competitive Landscape

In February 2019, Danone North America announced to expand its largest production facility in DuBois, Pennsylvania to increase the production of plant-based foods, including yogurt, to meet the growing consumer demand.

In January 2019, General Mills’ Fiber One launched ‘Fiber One Strawberries’ and ‘Vanilla Clusters’ to expand its cereal portfolio. The new variety aims to delight consumer looking for new fiber-rich option in the cereal section that will help improve their fiber intake.

In August 2018, Chobani, a leading player in the Greek yogurt market, released a new Savor line of products as alternatives to traditional condiments and sour cream which can be directly squeezed onto any dish. The new line of products includes two different varieties: one made with low-fat milk and the other with whole milk.

Other leading players in the Greek yogurt market include FAGE USA Dairy Industry, Wallaby Yogurt Company, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Cabot, Vivartia Holding S.A, Trader Joe's, and Nestle SA.

Additional Insights

Spoonable Greek Yogurt to Remain the Most Preferred Product

Compared to drinkable Greek yogurt, the spoonable variants are likely to emerge as a highly preferred product in the global market of Greek yogurt, bringing more than US$ 4 billion in 2018. The segment accounts for nearly three-fourth share of the global Greek yogurt market, and the trend is expected to continue in the coming years.

On the basis of package type, Greek yogurt available in cups and tubs is envisaged to gain high traction, securing more than two-third revenue share in Greek yogurt market in 2017. Meanwhile, bottled Greek yogurt is also foreseen to witness robust sales during 2017-2022.

While modern trade continues to remain a lucrative sales channel for Greek yogurt market, specialty stores and convenience stores are anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

