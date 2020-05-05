COVID-19: Potential impact on India Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019-2028

The global India market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this India market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the India market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the India market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market Taxonomy

Grade

Low Flash Point (<50°C)

Medium Flash Point (51°C – 90°C)

High Flash Point (>90°C)

Boiling Point

Type 1 (<185°C)

Type 2 (185°C – 240°C)

Type 3 (>240°C)

Application

Paints, Coatings and Inks

Metal Working

Industrial Cleaning

Adhesives and Sealants

Drilling Fluids

Consumer Products

Others

Region

India North South East West



After the market taxonomy, there is a section on the market snapshot of the India solvents market volume, India hydrocarbon solvents market, and India de-aromatic solvents market for the year 2016. A section of the report lists the India de-aromatic solvents market volume analysis and provides data from the year 2014 till the year 2024. A separate section focuses on the India de-aromatic solvents market price comparison followed by the India de-aromatic solvents market supply chain overview. Supply demand scenario of the de-aromatic solvents market in India is also discussed in another section of the report. An informative section of the report depicts the import export analysis of de-aromatic solvents by flash point grades, by key exporters and historical de-aromatic solvents import prices for 2014-2016. Thereafter, there is a section of the report devoted to study in detail the market dynamics operating in the India de-aromatic solvents market. These market dynamics are in the form of drivers, restraints and trends that are dominant in the India de-aromatic solvents market. This is an important section of the report, as it gives the report audience a detailed view of the factors that encourage the growth of the India de-aromatic solvents market and the factors that hamper the growth of the market. Subsequent sections of the report depict the India de-aromatic solvents market forecast by grade, by boiling point, by application and by region. These sections of the report give important information about the market such as the Basis Point Share, year-on-year growth projections, absolute dollar opportunity and market attractiveness index.

The last section of the report is devoted to the competition landscape of the India de-aromatic solvents market. This section presents a dashboard view of the key companies operating in the India de-aromatic solvents market along with important information and broad strategy adopted to stay as leaders in the India de-aromatic solvents market. Each of the leading companies is also profiled individually and important information about the company such as company details, company description, product portfolio along with key developments concerning the company and strategic analysis is presented. A SWOT analysis of each leading market player is the highlight of this section. The competition landscape is the most important section of the report as it imparts a deep understanding of the top companies operating in the India de-aromatic solvents market.

Research Methodology

Overall market size has been analyzed through historical data, primary responses, and public domain data. Revenue of companies in the India de-aromatic solvents market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to forecast the market size over the assessment period. The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants’ performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market forecast. This data is then validated using the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinized using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the India de-aromatic solvents market.

COVID-19 Impact on India Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global India market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the India market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

