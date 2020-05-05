Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Fuel Storage Containers Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2018-2028
COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has resulted in many advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Fuel Storage Containers market. Research report of this Fuel Storage Containers market is highlights key strategies that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on diverse business practices.
Analysts of Fact.MR, in a recently published market study, shares important factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Fuel Storage Containers market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The current trends, market drivers, strategic collaborations, and threats are thoroughly evaluated to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Fuel Storage Containers market is likely to take over the upcoming decade.
According to the report, the Fuel Storage Containers market is poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% throughout the forecast period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the Fuel Storage Containers space, innovations with a rise in the number of research and development projects. Fact.MR excels in latest research techniques while curating the market study and gather data from credible and trusted primary and secondary sources.
Important doubts pertaining to the Fuel Storage Containers market addressed in the report:
- What are the different micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Fuel Storage Containers market in region 1?
- Why is the market attractiveness for end-use 1 in region 3?
- What are the latest developments and strategic allainces in the Fuel Storage Containers market?
- What is the key trends and opportunities that can be observed in the current Fuel Storage Containers market landscape?
- How are market players adapting to evolving regulatory policies?
The Fuel Storage Containers market study provides a detailed understanding of the major players operating in the Fuel Storage Containers market. Some of the leading players discussed
Fuel Storage Containers market segments covered in the report:
Competitive Landscape
The fuel storage containers market remains fragmented with numerous companies vying to gain larger shares. The fuel storage containers market leaders such as Mauser Packaging Solutions, Greif, Inc., and SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KgaA, collectively account for nearly 40% shares. Expansion of the production capacity, along with establishing a dedicated distribution network across various regions, remain the core strategy of this batch of players.
Leading players leverage customization as the key winning imperative to target the industry-oriented applications. For example, Greif, Inc. expanded its product line, with a novel range of specialty steel and stainless steel drum for storing fuel. Additionally, the company inaugurated a steel drum production plant in Vorsino Industrial Park, in Russia, to accommodate additional production of fuel storage containers. However, the strategies employed by players of another batch of the fuel storage containers market is in contrast with leading players.
Emerging players such as Scepter Canada Inc., Time Technoplast Inc., Hoover Ferguson Group, Inc., and WERIT Kunststoffwerke acquire a share of nearly 8-13% of the fuel storage containers market. These players hold the key of product diversification to unlock novel opportunities in the fuel storage containers market. For instance, WERIT Kunststoffwerke introduced UN and FDA approved intermediate bulk containers for the transportation of high-quality edible oils.
Fuel Storage Containers Market – Additional Insights
End-Users Continue to Prefer 55 Gallon Fuel Storage Drums
According to Fact.MR study, demand for 55 gallon fuel storage drums are expected to remain preferred among end-users, favored by their multifaceted applications in protecting, storing, and transporting of liquid fuels. Manufacturers have been directing their efforts toward the development of drums using materials such as fiber, plastic, and steel, to target the specific demands of customers, such as fuel storage for lawn movers. With colossal demand for fuel to ensure the seamless operations, the fuel storage containers have been witnessing high demand across a wide range of industry sectors, including chemicals and fertilizers, petroleum and lubricants, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, building and construction, and paint.
Regional Analysis
Research Methodology
Fact.MR follows a systematic approach to extract intelligent insights into the fuel storage containers market. For this purpose, secondary and primary research is being carried out by our analysts. The secondary research consists of referring company websites, financial reports, white papers, and annual reports of companies operating in the fuel storage containers market to form the basis of the research. Additionally, paid publications such as Meltwater, Genios, GBI, and Factiva have been studied to derive a clear picture of the fuel storage containers market.
In the bid to carry out primary research, interviews with the industry leaders, distributors, and industry players were conducted. Post the collection of insights, data validation through triangulation method is done, in order to offer actionable intelligence to our readers.
Comprehensive SWOT analysis of established market players is provided in the report along with critical data including the sales strategy, marketing strategy and pricing strategy adopted by each market player.
Key takeaways that add value to our client’s business needs?
- Comprehensive analysis of the various market segments and sub-segments
- In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the Fuel Storage Containers market
- Information related to recent business expansions, technological advances, and more
- Scope for market growth in different regional markets
- Key insights related to the impact of government policies on the Fuel Storage Containers market worldwide
