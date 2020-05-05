How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Radiopharmaceutical Market Growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2019 to 2025: Market Scenario, Opportunities and Key Industry Players
Global Radiopharmaceutical Market Analysis
The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Radiopharmaceutical market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Radiopharmaceutical market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Radiopharmaceutical market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Radiopharmaceutical market value chain.
The report reveals that the global Radiopharmaceutical market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Radiopharmaceutical market during the assessment period.
Vital Information Enclosed in the Radiopharmaceutical Market Report:
- In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Radiopharmaceutical market
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Radiopharmaceutical market
- Most recent developments in the current Radiopharmaceutical market landscape
- Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders
- Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Radiopharmaceutical market
- Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Radiopharmaceutical market across various regions
Important Queries Addressed in the Report
- What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Radiopharmaceutical market?
- What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Radiopharmaceutical market?
- Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Radiopharmaceutical market?
- What is the projected value of the Radiopharmaceutical market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Radiopharmaceutical market?
Radiopharmaceutical Market Segmentation
The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Radiopharmaceutical market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Radiopharmaceutical market. The Radiopharmaceutical market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.
The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.
Market: Competitive Landscape
The report also profiles major players in the global radiopharmaceutical market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA), Eckert & Ziegler, GE Healthcare, IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Lantheus Holdings, Inc., Mallinckrodt PLC, Nordion, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, and Positron Corporation.
Key Segments of the Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market
By Radioisotope
- Technetium-99
- Gallium-67
- Iodine-123
- 18F
- Rubidium-82
- Yttrium-90
- Lutetium-177
By Source
- Nuclear Reactors
- Cyclotrons
By End-user
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Diagnostic Centers
- Others
By Application
- Cardiology
- Gastroenterology
- Oncology
- Brachytherapy
- Others
- Nephrology
- Neurology
- Immunology
- Others
By Region and Country
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
