How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Radiopharmaceutical Market Growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2019 to 2025: Market Scenario, Opportunities and Key Industry Players

Global Radiopharmaceutical Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Radiopharmaceutical market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Radiopharmaceutical market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Radiopharmaceutical market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Radiopharmaceutical market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Radiopharmaceutical market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Radiopharmaceutical market during the assessment period.

Radiopharmaceutical Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Radiopharmaceutical market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Radiopharmaceutical market. The Radiopharmaceutical market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the global radiopharmaceutical market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA), Eckert & Ziegler, GE Healthcare, IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Lantheus Holdings, Inc., Mallinckrodt PLC, Nordion, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, and Positron Corporation.

Key Segments of the Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market

By Radioisotope

Technetium-99

Gallium-67

Iodine-123

18F

Rubidium-82

Yttrium-90

Lutetium-177

By Source

Nuclear Reactors

Cyclotrons

By End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Application

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Oncology Brachytherapy Others

Nephrology

Neurology

Immunology

Others

By Region and Country

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



