Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market 2019: Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

The report on the global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

The global purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market report provides company market share analysis of various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Dell Inc., (EMC Corporation), IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Fujitsu Limited, CommVault Systems, Inc., Barracuda Network Inc. (Thoma Bravo, LLC), Symantec Corporation, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, NetApp, Inc., and Quantum Corporation.

The purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation: GlobalPurpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

By System

Open

Mainframe

By Component

Product Type Virtual Appliance Physical Appliance

Software

Professional Services Installation and Integration Support and Maintenance



By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

BFSI (Banking, Financial, Services and Insurance)

Telecom and IT

Government

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing

Travel and Hospitality

Energy and Utility

Others (Retail, Media and Entertainment etc.)

