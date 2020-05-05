The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on The Leading Companies Competing in the Snacks Market: Industry Forecast, 2017 to 2022

A recent market study published by Fact.MR discusses the current and future prospects of the Snacks market. Further, the report includes an in-depth COVID-19 pandemic analysis and various factors that are likely to control the growth trajectory of the Snacks market in the upcoming years. In addition, a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the various market segments is enclosed in the report and accurately represented in the form of tables, graphs, and figures.

The report indicates that the Snacks market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2020. The report elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the growth of the Snacks market in the upcoming months and evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the snacks market features names of prominent manufacturers as per their market foothold, which include National Biscuit Industries LTD SAOG, Kellogs, Kraft Foods Group, INC., Nestle SA., Campbell Soup Company, ITC Limited, Mondelez International, INC., Lotus Bakeries NV, Britannia Industries Limited, and CALBEE, Inc.

Britannia Industries Limited, a leading player of the snacks market, unveiled its new logo and is on the process of launching around 50 new products to celebrate its centenary. Moreover, it has also established a successful partnership with Greece-based Chipita to launch its own new line of croissants.

Nestle S.A., a prominent player in the snacks market, is making sincere efforts to support healthier lifestyles through its products. The brand has made forward-looking commitments to curtail sodium, sugars, and saturated fats and include healthy ingredients like fiber-rich grains, vegetables, and micronutrients in their offerings.

Snacks are a portion of food that are basically smaller than regular meals. Snacks are usually consumed between meals and come in a variety of forms including packaged snacks and other processed snacks. Conventionally, snacks are prepared from ingredients which are easily available at home.

Fact.MR compiled a report on snacks market for the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. The report portrays current and future scenario of the snacks market backed by meticulous historical and futuristic statistical data. With a motive to provide a balanced outlook of the snacks market, the report offers comprehensive and pre-requisite information of discrete segments of the snacks market to the clients for an in-depth and detailed understanding.

