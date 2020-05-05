The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Agricultural Films Market Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2018 to 2028
The presented market report on the global Agricultural Films market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Agricultural Films market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Agricultural Films market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The market study reveals that the Agricultural Films market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Agricultural Films market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Agricultural Films market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.
Agricultural Films Market Segmentation
The report bifurcates the Agricultural Films market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Agricultural Films market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.
Competitive Landscape
- In order to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for agricultural films in North America, ExxonMobil announced a strategic investment of US$ 20 billion over the period of 10 years in the construction of new production facilities across the continent. Under the elaborate plan, ExxonMobil is planning to construct a new polyethylene production facility to increase its ma manufacturing capacity by 65% to meet the bolstering demand for the material in the agricultural films market.
- Continuous innovation in incorporating sustainability in agriculture films production and disposal received a huge boost when Novamont, a leading player in the agriculture films market, announced the launch of a biodegradable mulch film manufactured using its proprietary bioplastic Mater-Bi.
- The launch of a triple mulching film machine by Checci and Magli named Plastic Stop Plus which can potentially triple the mulch plastic films laying efficiency is estimated to aid agriculture films market in gaining penetration.
Other leading players operating in the agricultural films market are Ginegar Plastic Products, Berry Plastics, Polifilm, AEP Industries Inc., Dow, BASF SE, Trioplast Industries AG, and Dow.
Additional Insights:
Robust Demand for LDPE in Mulch Production to Prevail
Adoption of low-density polyethylene continues to remain robust, driven in part by demand in mulch plastic films manufacturing. High impact, chemical, and temperature resistance, are key attributes driving sales of low-density polyethylene in mulch plastic films production. In addition, the highly recyclable and cost-effective nature of the low-density polyethylene, in line with growing popularity of mulch plastic films in intensive vegetable production systems allude promising growth prospects for the agricultural films market.
Demand for silage, greenhouse, and other plastic films is also expected to surge, with the widening gap between food demand and supply. Agricultural films manufactured using materials such as HDPE, LLDPE, PE, engineering plastics are estimated to witness a surge in the demand, abreast constant search of farmers for advanced and novel technologies that boost productivity.
Research Scope
Research Methodology
The report on the agricultural films market was compiled using a robust and elaborate research methodology. The methodology involved the use of a two-phase research process namely primary and secondary. Seasoned experts from the agriculture films market were interviewed as a part of the primary research while secondary research was conducted by leveraging the information found through the study of company press releases, trade journals, paid sources, and other publications related to the agricultural films market. Results from both research steps were cross-referenced with one another to filter out erroneous information and create an accurate and authentic forecast of the agricultural films market.
Research Methodology of this Report.
The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Agricultural Films market segments are included in the report.
Essential Takeaways from the Agricultural Films Market Report
- Comparison of prominent players operating in the Agricultural Films market
- Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic
- Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Agricultural Films market
- Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets
- Current trends influencing the scenario of the Agricultural Films market
Important queries related to the Agricultural Films market addressed in the report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Agricultural Films market?
- What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Agricultural Films market during the forecast period?
- Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1?
- How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Agricultural Films ?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?
