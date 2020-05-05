Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Safety Light Curtains Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2019-2027

A recent market study on the global Safety Light Curtains market reveals that the global Safety Light Curtains market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Safety Light Curtains market is discussed in the presented study.

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well established players of the market including OMRON Corporation, SICK AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Keyence Corporation and Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH. These key players are looking to capture larger market share by innovating safety light curtains. For instance, in June 2017, Rockwell Automation Inc. launched a new safety light curtain named GuardShield 450L, focused on improving flexibility and industrial safety.

Global Safety Light Curtains Market

Global Safety Light Curtains Market, by End-use Industry

Manufacturing

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Packaging

Others

Global Safety Light Curtains Market, by Type

Type 2

Type 4

Global Safety Light Curtains Market, by Resolution

<40 mm

>40 mm

Global Safety Light Curtains Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



