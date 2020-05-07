Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Great Opportunitis Available For The Venders 2023| AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), Google Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Baidu, Graphcore

Artificial intelligence eliminates or minimizes the risk to human life in many applications. Majority of the major players in the IT industry are competing to develop artificial intelligence (AI) chips and applications.

As the amount of data is increasing, the need for more efficient systems to solve mathematical and computational problems becomes crucial. Further, the emergence of quantum computing and increase in implementation of AI chips in robotics drive the market growth to a considerable extent. The emergence of autonomous roboticsrobots that develop and control themselves autonomouslypresents a promising picture of the AI chip market.

Lack of skilled workforce is one of the major restraints in the AI chip market. Most of the tasks such as testing, bug fixing, cloud implementation, and others are taken over by AI chips; however, the delivery of such tasks lack essential skillsets.

Some of the key players of Artificial Intelligence Chip Market:

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), Google Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Baidu, Graphcore, Qualcomm, Adapteva, UC-Davis, and Mythic.

The artificial intelligence chip market is segmented based on technology, application, and region. GPU, ASIC, FPGA, and CPU are the technologies included in the report. The applications considered are media & advertising, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and others. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA are the regions analyzed in this report.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Artificial Intelligence Chip market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

