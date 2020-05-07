Rising Demand for Digital Forensics Market to Significantly Bolster Revenues through the COVID-19 Crisis

The latest report on the Digital Forensics market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Digital Forensics market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Digital Forensics market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Digital Forensics market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Digital Forensics market.

The report reveals that the Digital Forensics market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Digital Forensics market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Digital Forensics market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

the demand for mobile phones all over the world. This has also impacted the digital forensics market, with mobile devices being widely used now to gather useful evidence from digital data.

According to Future Market Insights’ analysis, mobile device forensics has taken over the market with a projected valuation of more than US$ 2,300 Mn by 2027, up from just about US$ 507 Mn in 2017. The mobile device forensics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% during the period of study.

Rising digital crime and concerns about information security to widen the scope of the digital forensics market

Cyber criminals employ a combination of sophisticated technologies to be successful in their target crime missions. Cyber criminals target individuals as well as businesses and rewards achieved are much greater with security protocols being somewhat lax at the other end. Not only this, cyber criminals use multiple channels and mislead security by a series of attacks that takes off the attention of security personnel from the main crime site. Moreover, rising information security concerns by individuals and businesses are expected to increase in the digital forensics market. The information provided by people on various social media platforms has increased, which has led to a rise in concerns regarding the safety of critical and sensitive personal information.

Digital transformation is also a major driver of the market, which will eventually reform some of the business activities that will transform business processes and provide new revenue models using digital technologies, which includes information security, forensics technologies, data governance, cyber security, big data, cloud technologies, social media and mobility and IoT technologies. Manufacturing and retail industries are an early adopter of digitalisation. Digital forensics tools have been the most commonly embraced platform for tracing hacks, recovering data from damaged or erased hard drives, gathering and maintaining digital evidence and in investigation analysis. Increasing technological transformation across various industries will positively impact the growth of the digital forensics market.

The current scenario of digitisation has led to an increase in the trend of cloud based network forensics

As the cloud is a convenient and cost-effective way to store critical business data, its adoption is increasing among SMEs and large enterprises worldwide. Consequently, the demand for cloud security solutions such as cloud network forensics is also growing. As on-premise security solutions are expensive, their adoption is limited among SMEs due to budget constraints, limited resource availability, and the lack of expertise to address security problems. Cloud-based network forensic solutions scan the data traffic before it reaches the network, providing better protection and reduced bandwidth congestion. Cloud-based network forensics solutions do not require any hardware or software and can be controlled remotely, making them cost-effective for end users. These solutions also respond faster to new security threats and unauthorised access.

Important Doubts Related to the Digital Forensics Market Addressed in the Report:

What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Digital Forensics market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Digital Forensics market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Digital Forensics market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Digital Forensics market

