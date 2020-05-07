Silicafumes Production Declines, However Covid-19 Pandemic May Bring Back Demand in Long Term

Detailed Study on the Global Silicafumes Market

Silicafumes Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

End-use Industry Assessment

Segment by Type, the Silicafumes market is segmented into

Densified Silica Fume

Semi Densified Silica Fume

Undensified Silica Fume

Segment by Application, the Silicafumes market is segmented into

Concrete

Refractory

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The key regions covered in the Silicafumes market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

Competitive Landscape and Silicafumes Market Share Analysis

The major vendors covered:

Ferroglobe

Elkem(Blue Star)

Erdos Metallurgy

Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume

WINITOOR

All Minmetal International

East Lansing Technology

Wuhan Mewreach

DowDuPont

Finnfjord

Lixinyuan Microsilica

QingHai WuTong

Blue Star

Sichuan Langtian

RW Silicium GmbH

Wacker

CCMA

Fesil

Washington Mills

Jinyi Silicon Materials

Renhe

Elkon Products

Simcoa Operations

OFZ, a.s.

Minasligas

