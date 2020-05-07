What Are the Growing Drivers of E-passport Market 2023 with top key players like Gemalto N.V., Mhlbauer Group, Entrust Datacard Corporation , HID Global Corporation

E-passport, also known as biometric passport, contains an electronic chip embedded in it. It is an advanced form of traditional documents introduced to enhance the security structure and restrict fraudulent cases, thereby increasing integration capabilities with high-tech airport infrastructure. E-passports are used to verify identity of a traveler through digital means with the use of unique identification number, digital signature, and others.

Increase in innovation of advanced verification means to detect identity frauds, existence of advanced airport infrastructure facilitates, and growth in travelers to cross-border destinations drive the growth of the global e-passport market.

Some of the key players of E-passport Market:

Gemalto N.V., Mhlbauer Group, Entrust Datacard Corporation , HID Global Corporation , Infineon Technologies AG, Safran S.A. , Eastcompeace Technology Co., CardLogix Corporation, 4G Identity Solutions, ASK.

However, initial high cost of deployment and availability of cost-effective e-passports are expected to impede the market growth. Increased adoption of e-passports among developing economies and technological advancements are expected to present numerous opportunities for the market expansion.

The global e-passport market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and geography. Based on technology, it is divided into radio frequency identification (RFID) and biometric. On the basis of application, it is bifurcated into leisure travel and business travel. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the E-passport market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global E-passport Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 E-passport Market Size

2.2 E-passport Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 E-passport Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 E-passport Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players E-passport Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into E-passport Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global E-passport Sales by Product

4.2 Global E-passport Revenue by Product

4.3 E-passport Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global E-passport Breakdown Data by End User

