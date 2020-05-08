3D Printed Medical Devices Observes Drop in Sales During COVID-19 Pandemic; Market to Regain Lost Ground After Pandemic

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the 3D Printed Medical Devices market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the 3D Printed Medical Devices market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

The report on the global 3D Printed Medical Devices market published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the 3D Printed Medical Devices market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the 3D Printed Medical Devices market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the 3D Printed Medical Devices market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global 3D Printed Medical Devices market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period.

Reduction of Lifecycle Costs to Boost the Market of 3D Printed Medical Devices

Implementation of 3D printing for medical device manufacturing as compared to conventional techniques results in less material wastage in the form of process scrap by eliminating the need for expensive tooling and cutting down the number of manufacturing steps, which results in a leaner supply chain. Cost associated with conventional manufacturing includes expenses for CNC programming of machines, creating CAM programs, transit time and costs for multiple operations, labor costs and program management costs for multiple vendors, which can be eliminated by 3D printing.

Reduction of Time to Reach the Market Also a Significant Advantage of 3D Printing of Medical Devices

Currently, with the help of 3D printing, medical device manufacturers are able to create ‘clinical trial ready’ devices directly from the Computer Aided Design (CAD) data. This helps in reducing the overall time a product requires to reach the market and also reduces the money and time invested in production tooling process. Ability of 3D printing to make prototypes without tooling results in less time to promote and reduced risk of product launch as customer preferences are assessed by testing multiple configurations and suitable product is manufactured.

Global 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

On the basis of region, global 3D printed medical devices is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is leading the 3D printed medical devices market. North America dominated global 3D printed medical devices due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan 3D printed medical devices market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 40 Mn in the year 2017 and is slated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 163 Mn in 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.3% during the period of assessment.

The report addresses the following doubts related to the 3D Printed Medical Devices market: