Articulated Robot Witnesses Decline in Sales as Demand Takes a Dip During Pandemic; Swift Market Rebound on Cards Post Recovery

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Articulated Robot market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Articulated Robot market.

The report on the global Articulated Robot market published by MRRSE provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Articulated Robot market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Articulated Robot market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Articulated Robot market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Articulated Robot market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Articulated Robot market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Articulated Robot Market Segmentation

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Articulated Robot market in various geographies such as:

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Articulated Robot market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:

Competitive Dynamics

The report includes well-established players such as ABB LTD., FANUC CORPORATION, YASKAWA Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. These players innovate novel articulated robots. For instance, in 2017, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. announced the launch of itscompact multi-axis vertically articulated robots named “RS007N” and “RS007L.” These compact articulated robots with payload capacity of 7Kg with 6-axis will fulfill the increasing demand from the electronics as well as food industry.

Global Articulated Robot Market Segments

Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Payload capacity

Low

Medium

High

Heavy

Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Industry Vertical

Automotive

Aerospace

EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services)

Food & Beverages

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Republic of Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Mexico Brazil Rest of South America



