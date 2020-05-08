Authentication Services Market Growth, Analysis, Demand and Forecast to 2027 – Entrust Datacard Corporation, Tata Communications, Thales Group, Trustwave Holdings

The rising trend of digitization has resulted in an increased access via devices, which has made the organizations to engage with various authentication solutions. With change in the corporate perimeter, employees not only handle the internal information related to the organizations, but also the confidential data and information pertaining to the clients or information provided by the clients, which makes it necessary for the organizations to make use of authentication services, that prevent any wrongdoing by granting exclusive access rights to their employees or information relating to any important project. Increasing Digitalization and growth in the usage of Virtualization in the small and middle sized businesses have made authentication more vital in latest technology space, authentication not only helps in obtaining safe admittance to the sensitive content, but it is also responsible in framing and enforcing different security control policies, Procedures, technologies, and access regulator in the administrations.

Increase in utilization of digital identities and stringent data security acquiescence are major factors driving growth of authentication services market, authentication service necessitates demand of private-key authentication which increase rapidly the cost of deployment in selected environments over public key authentication. Hence, these cost elements may hamper growth of authentication service market. However, advancement in R&D, improved security are the factors due to which huge population choosing for authentication services are welcomed to enhance growth of authentication service market.

The List of Companies

– Entrust Datacard Corporation

– Tata Communications

– Thales Group

– Trustwave Holdings

– Amazon

– Google

– IBM Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Wipro

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global authentication services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The authentication services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting data protection market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the authentication services market in these regions.

