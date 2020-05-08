Colorectal Cancer Market Expected to reach US$ 22,953.8 Mn in 2027 – Epigenomics AG, Novigenix SA, Clinical Genomics Technologies, EDP Biotech
Diagnosis type segment is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period
According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘Colorectal Cancer to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Modality, and End User’. The global Colorectal Cancer market is anticipated to reach US$ 22,953.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 16,339.9 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global colorectal cancer market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.
The global colorectal cancer market, based on the modality, is segmented into diagnosis type, therapy type, and imaging type. In 2018, the diagnosis type segment held the largest market share of the colorectal cancer market. This segment is also projected to dominate the market in 2027 as it emphasizes the need for early recognition of neoplasms, or in the asymptomatic or pre-cancerous stage.
The market for colorectal cancer is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer, new product launches and benefits offered by generic drugs. Moreover, growing pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.
The leading companies operating in the colorectal cancer market include Epigenomics AG, Novigenix SA, Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd., EDP Biotech Corporation, Volitionrx Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bruker Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Natera, Inc., and Guardant Health, Inc among others. The market has observed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the colorectal cancer market. For instance, in October, 2019, Novigenix announced that Helsana, the leading health insurance provider in Switzerland has approved offering coverage for reimbursement for the Colox, a liquid biopsy test for early detection of colorectal cancer.
The report segments Global Colorectal Cancer Market as follows:
Global Colorectal Cancer Market – By Type
- Diagnosis Type
- Therapy Type
- Imaging Type
Global Colorectal Cancer Market – By End User
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic and Research Laboratories
Global Colorectal Cancer Market – By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- U.K
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
- South Africa
- South & Central America (SCAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
