Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Size, Share, Key Players and Forecast Report by 2024

Across the world, countries are rapidly modernizing their defense capabilities to thwart terrorist attacks and protect themselves in war-like situations. To do so, they are sharply increasing their spending on sophisticated weapons and supporting systems, such as satellites. These orbiting spacecrafts are being used to generate real-time images of areas along the border, so any suspicious movement or activities can be detected and requisite action taken as soon as possible. Seeing this, several companies have come forward to provide satellite imaging services to governments.

As a result, the commercial satellite imaging market, which valued $2,411.8 million in 2017, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% between 2018 and 2023, to ultimately reach $5,266.5 million. Apart from defense, satellite imagery is also being widely adopted in the energy, infrastructure, natural resources, maritime, location-based services (LBS), surveillance, disaster management, research, environmental conservation, and media and entertainment industries. Among them, though the defense sector accounts for the highest utilization of pictures taken from satellites, other sectors are catching up too.

Presently, the largest commercial satellite imaging market is North America, as the continent, led by the U.S., accounts for the highest defense spending around the world. The country is involved in numerous anti-terrorist activities, for which it requires real-time photos and videos of the everyday happenings in sensitive areas. Further, the country is also spending increasingly on geospatial research and in the better utilization of its natural resources. In years to come, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to display the most rapid adoption of such services, primarily for defense, homeland security, navigation, emergency, and weather and traffic information purposes.

Thus, as the idea of utilizing real-time photos and videos of the earth from a great distance becomes more popular, the demand for satellite imaging services would continue rising.

Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Segmentation

By Technology

Optical

Radar

By Application