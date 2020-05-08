Cover Corona Outbreak Impact: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market is Expected to Boom in Coming Years | P&S Intelligence

The rising prevalence of burn cases in several countries is the major factor pushing the demand for negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) across the world. As per the statistics published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018, around 180,000 deaths occur every year due to burns, most of them in middle- and low-income countries. In India, more than 1,000,000 people suffer from moderate or severe burns every year. Moreover, in countries like Egypt, Bangladesh, Colombia, and Pakistan, 18% and 17% of the children with burns have permanent and temporary disability, respectively.

The soaring global geriatric population is another factor responsible for the increasing demand for NPWT. As per the National Institutes of Health, 8.5% of the total population of the world was aged 65 years and above in 2015, and this percentage is forecast to increase to 17.0% by 2050. As per the Population Reference Bureau, the total number of Americans in the age bracket of 65 and above is predicted to increase from 46 million in 2014 to over 98 million by 2060, with these people numbering 1.5 billion around the world by 2050, as per the United Nations.

The biggest rage currently being observed in the NPWT market is the increasing popularity of advanced wound therapies over the traditional ones, throughout the world. This is mainly attributed to the faster patient recovery and healing offered by the advanced therapies as compared to the conventional therapies. According to an article published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information in 2018, NPWT is better for wound care, as it enhances collagen and protein production and reduces bacteria colonization in patients, which is why it is gaining popularity across the world.

Hence, owing to the soaring geriatric population across the globe, increasing incidence of chronic ailments, and rapid advancements in wound treatment products, the demand for negative pressure wound therapy is expected to witness tremendous growth in the coming years.

