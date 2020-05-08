COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Revenue of Extruders and Compounding Machines Market Continues to Dip amid Limited Uptake by Leading ABC End-use Industry

Global Extruders and Compounding Machines Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Extruders and Compounding Machines market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Extruders and Compounding Machines market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Extruders and Compounding Machines market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Extruders and Compounding Machines market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Extruders and Compounding Machines market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Extruders and Compounding Machines market during the assessment period.

Extruders and Compounding Machines Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Extruders and Compounding Machines market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Extruders and Compounding Machines market. The Extruders and Compounding Machines market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Use of extruders and compounding machines in the food industry to skyrocket in the coming years

Apart from the growth contribution from the plastic industry, the food sector has presented potential opportunities for growth of the global market. The food industry is expected to showcase increased demand and adoption of extruders and compounding machines in the years to follow. This makes the food industry segment a comparatively fast growing one and is projected to rise at a value CAGR of 5.1% during the period of forecast (2017-2027). In 2017, the food industry segment was valued at about US$ 2900 Mn and is estimated to touch a valuation of more than US$ 4.8 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2027). On the other hand, the medical and pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to grow at a comparatively slow rate during the forecast period.

