Demand for Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Product Proliferates Across the Globe amid COVID-19; ABC End-use Industry Faces Multifaceted Consequences
A recent market study on the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market reveals that the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- What are the factors that could impede the growth of the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market amidst the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market
The presented report segregates the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market.
Segmentation of the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market report.
The key players covered in this study
America Movil
Apple
Comviva Technologies
Google
AT&T
Blackberry
CanvasM Technologies
KongZhong
Near (AdNear)
Nokia
OnMobile
Samsung
Sprint
Vodafone
ZTE
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Short Messaging Service (SMS)
Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)
Location Based Services
Mobile Email & IM
Mobile Money
Mobile Advertising
Mobile Infotainment
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Media and Entertainment
Healthcare
Education
Retail
Government
Telecom & IT
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
