Demand for Offsite Medical Case Management to Decline as Market Faces Headwinds from Covid-19 Pandemic

The global Offsite Medical Case Management market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Offsite Medical Case Management market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Offsite Medical Case Management market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Offsite Medical Case Management market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Offsite Medical Case Management market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report profiles major players operating in the global offsite medical case management market based on various attributes, such as, company overview, financial overview, service portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Players mentioned in the report are GENEX Services Inc., Europ Assistance – Global Corporate Solutions, Medical Case Management Group, EK Health Services Inc., EagleOne Case Management Solutions, Inc., Axiom Medical Consulting, LLC, Healthcare Solutions Inc., Managed Medical Review Organization Inc., NaphCare, Inc., and Optum.

The global offsite medical case management market has been segmented as given below:

Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market, by Service Type, 2016–2026 Web-based Case Management Service Telephonic Case Management Service

Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market, by Case Type, 2016–2026 Independent Medical Examinations Catastrophic Case Management Chronic Pain Case Management Long-term Disability Short-term Disability Others

Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market, by End-user, 2016–2026 Specialty Clinics Home Care Settings Long-term Care Centers Others

Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market, by Region, 2016–2026 North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Japan India China Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Each market player encompassed in the Offsite Medical Case Management market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Offsite Medical Case Management market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Offsite Medical Case Management Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Offsite Medical Case Management market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Offsite Medical Case Management market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

