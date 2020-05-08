Escalating Demand for Aluminum Amid COVID-19 to Record Sharp Growth through Pandemic
Aluminum Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Aluminum industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Aluminum manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Aluminum market covering all important parameters.
The report on the Aluminum market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Aluminum market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Aluminum market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The different factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the Aluminum market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and more are discussed in detail in the market study.
The key points of the Aluminum Market report:
The report provides a basic overview of the Aluminum industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Aluminum industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.
The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Aluminum industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.
The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Aluminum Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Aluminum are included:
The following manufacturers are covered:
Rio Tinto Plc
BHP Billiton Group
United Company RUSAL Plc
Alcoa
National Aluminum Company Limited
Norsk Hydro ASA
Aluminerie Alouette
Hindalco Industries Limited
Vedanta Resources Plc
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited
China Power Investment Corporation
East Hope Group Company Limited
Guangdong Dongyangguang Aluminum Co. Ltd
Qingtongxia Aluminum Plant
Jiaozuo Wanfang Aluminum Manufacturing
Vimetco N.V.
YiChuan Yugang Longquan Aluminum Company
Corporacin Venezolana de Guayana
Trimet Aluminum SE
Century Aluminum Company
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Aluminium Compounds
Pure Aluminium
Segment by Application
Transportation
Packaging
Construction
Electrical
Other
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
* Estimates 2018-2025 Aluminum market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
