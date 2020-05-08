Escalating Demand for Avocado Amid COVID-19 to Record Sharp Growth through Pandemic

Analysis of the Global Avocado Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Avocado market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Avocado market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Avocado market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

Product development and innovations relevant to the Avocado market

Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Avocado market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment

Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape

Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Avocado market

Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Avocado market

Segmentation Analysis of the Avocado Market

The Avocado market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Avocado market report evaluates how the Avocado is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Avocado market in different regions including:

Key Segments Covered in the Report Include

Nature

Form

Distribution Channel

End-use

Source

Region

By nature, the global avocado market is segmented into organic and conventional. The conventional segment is expected to dominate the global avocado market in terms of both value volume owing to its low production cost and labor input. An organic segment to experience comparatively stronger growth rates owing to the rapid adoption of organic based food in developed regions.

By form, the global avocado market is segmented into raw and processed. The raw segment is expected to dominate the global avocado market over the forecast period resulted from the larger fresh avocado demand in retail. The processed segment is further classified into oil, guacamole, puree and other sub-segments. Oil and guacamole to stand as the major volume share of the processed avocado segment.

By distribution channel, the avocado market is segmented into direct and indirect. The indirect segment is accounted to be the largest volume share owing to the large retail demand for avocado fruits. The indirect segment is further sub-segmented into store-based retailing and e-retailers. The store-based retailing is comprised of hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, independent small grocers, and other store-based retailing.

By end-use, the global avocado market is segmented into food & beverage industry, retail, cosmetics and personal care, and other end-user industries. The source, the global avocado market is segmented into hass, reed, Fuerte, and other avocado sources.

The report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively. A section of the report highlights avocado production and demand region wise. It also provides a market outlook for 2018–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the avocado fruit ecosystem, including the new product developments as well as product offerings in the global avocado market. This study discusses key trends contributing to the growth of the global avocado market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the avocado space. Key players in the global avocado market includes McDaniel Fruit Co., Henry Avocado Corporation, Del Rey Avocado Co. Inc., The Horton Fruit Company, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Superior Foods Companies, Brooks Tropicals Holding, Inc., Salud Foodgroup Europe B.V., Costa Group Holdings Limited, West Pak Avocado, Inc., Olivado USA, and Calavo Growers, Inc.

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

APEJ

MEA

Questions Related to the Avocado Market Catered to in the Report:

Which regional market is in the vanguard in terms of market share and size? Who are the most-established players in the global Avocado market landscape? What are the different strategies used by players to market their products during the COVID-19 pandemic? How are emerging market players expanding their presence in the Avocado market? What is the result of the SWOT analysis included in the report?

