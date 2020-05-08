Growth of Service Lifecycle Management Application Market Fluctuates amid Reduced Workforce and Travel Restrictions Imposed Due to COVID-109

Service Lifecycle Management Application Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Service Lifecycle Management Application Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Service Lifecycle Management Application Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

The report analyzes the market of Service Lifecycle Management Application by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Service Lifecycle Management Application definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.

COVID-19 Impact on Service Lifecycle Management Application Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Service Lifecycle Management Application market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Service Lifecycle Management Application market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

By Market Players:

Market segmentation

The global service lifecycle management application market is segmented on the basis of Software Type (Cloud-Based Software, Web-Based Software); Service Based Models (Dealer-Based Model, Performance-Based Model, Depot-Based Model, Field-Based Model); Solutions (Customer Contact & Support, Field Service Management, Warranty & Service Management, Service Parts Information Management); End Use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defence, Medical Equipment, High Technology, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Telecommunication); and Region (North America, Western Europe, APEJ, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Japan, MEA).

Cloud-Based Software type expected to register a high CAGR over the forecast period

The Web-Based Software type segment is estimated to account for a significantly high value share of 86.6% in 2016 while the Cloud-Based Software type segment is expected to account for a market value share of 35.5% by 2026 end.

Depot-Based Service Model expected to witness faster growth in terms of value over the forecast period

In the service based models category, the Depot-Based Model segment is expected to account for a significantly higher CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period while the Dealer-Based model is estimated to account for a significantly larger market value share of 30.4% in 2016.

Field Service Management estimated to be the fastest growing solutions segment between 2016 and 2026

The Field Service Management solutions segment is expected to account for a significantly high CAGR of 8.0% in terms of value over the forecast period. The Customer Contact & Support solutions segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8% with a Y-o-Y growth rate ranging from 6.5% to 8.8% over the forecast period.

Medical Equipment end use industry expected to exhibit relatively faster growth from 2016 to 2026

The Medical Equipment end use industry segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 243.7 Mn by 2016 end and is projected to witness a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period. The Automotive & Transportation end use industry segment is estimated to account for a significantly high value share of 22.6% and be valued at US$ 291.2 Mn by 2016 end.

Asia Pacific service lifecycle management application market projected to witness high revenue growth by 2026 end

The Asia Pacific service lifecycle management application market is estimated to be valued at US$ 248.1 Mn by 2016 and is likely to increase to US$ 631.1 Mn by 2026, registering a significantly high CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The market in North America is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period, reaching a market valuation of US$ 930.8 Mn by 2026.

Top market leaders are making strategic investments in new service lines and are focussing on new product launches to increase market visibility

PTC Inc., Tech Mahindra Limited, Wipro Limited, Siemens AG, Atos SE, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Oracle Corporation, Astea International Inc., IBM Corporation, and Dessault Systems are some of the main players operating in the global service lifecycle management application market. These companies are consolidating their market position by enhancing their existing SLM solutions portfolio and are launching new digital and cloud-based technology products to increase market share.

Market analysis for the global Service Lifecycle Management Application Market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

Which textile, raw material, and application is expected to dominate the market

Which country is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period?

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

