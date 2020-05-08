High Oleic Oil Market to Register a Robust Growth Rate During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2026
High Oleic Oil Market: Outlook
High oleic oil is rich in monounsaturated fats, and has low saturated fat and no trans-fat, which increases the shelf-stability and flavor of the food. A large amount of monounsaturated fat in high oleic oil has been shown to lower LDL cholesterol (the bad kind) without lowering the HDL cholesterol (the good kind). Low LDL cholesterol decreases the risks of heart disease, heart attacks, and stroke. High oleic oils are often used in packaged baked goods (packaged cakes, cookies, etc.), as spray coating for cereals, crackers, and dried fruits; and in non-dairy creamers as well as many types of frying. The high oleic oil contains a high content of vitamin E and it also contains tocopherols, carotenoids, and waxes. Industrial utilization coupled with the household use of high oleic oil is expected to drive the growth of the high oleic oil market in terms of revenue over the forecast period.
Growing Demand for Cosmetic Products is driving High Oleic Oil Market:
High oleic oil has several health and beauty benefits. With a large section of the population suffering from cardiovascular diseases, high oleic oil is used widely due to its omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acid contents. High oleic acid lowers the level of bad cholesterol without disturbing good cholesterol present in our body, thereby limits the risk of heart ailments. The growing awareness regarding benefits of high oleic oil is one of the crucial factors responsible for the growth of the market. Moreover, the use of high oleic oil in the cosmetic industry has increased exponentially. With its anti-aging properties, this oil is used in controlling wrinkles, blemishes, acne, and fine lines. Another driving factor is the use of the remaining material as livestock feed, which is considered the second-most favored feedstock after soybean.
However, the price of high oleic oil is comparatively high than other the edible oils available in the market, which is a factor expected to hamper its adoption. In addition, the readily available substitutes are expected to limit the growth of the global high oleic oil market.
Global High Oleic Oil Market: Segmentation
The global High oleic oil market can be segmented based on oil type, application, nature, distribution channel and region.
By oil type, the global high oleic oil market is segmented as –
- Sunflower Oil
- Canola Oil
- Soybean Oil
- Safflower Oil
- Rapeseed Oil
- Others
By application, the global high oleic oil market is segmented as–
- Food
- Bottled Oil
- Savory Snacks
- Industrial Frying
- Spreads & Margarine
- Mayonnaise & Dressings
- Confectionery
- Bakery
- Soups & Noodles
- Ready Meals
- Dairy Product
- Baby Food
- Others
- Health Supplements
- Biodiesel
- Personal Care
- Lubricants
- Plastic & Rubbers
- Coating, Paints & Inks
- Others
By nature, the global high oleic oil market is segmented as–
- Organic
- Conventional
By distribution channel, the global high oleic oil market is segmented as–
- Direct
- Indirect
- Store-based
- Hypermarket/Supermarket
- Convenience Stores
- Discount Stores
- Food & Drinks Health Stores
- Online
Global High Oleic Oil Market: Key Players
Examples of some of the key players operating in the global high oleic oil market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Colorado Mills, CHS Inc., Oliyar Production Company, Delizio, Mcjerry sunflower oil, PPB Group Berhad, ConAgra Foods, Inc, Marico, Rein Oil CC, Associated British Foods plc, Jivo Wellness Pvt. Limited, and The J.M. Smucker Company, among others.
Key Product Launches in the High Oleic Oil Market
- In Dec 2017, the global agro leader, Cargill launched a new high-oleic canola oil. The oil, marketed under the Clear Valley brand, is made from a hybrid canola that contains 4.5% or less saturated fat, marking a reduction of 35% from the previous canola generations. The launch of this product has given the consumers a healthier option.