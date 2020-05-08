Measuring the Impact: Demand for Dental Biomaterials Product Augmented by Global Outbreak of COVID-45

A recent market study on the global Dental Biomaterials market reveals that the global Dental Biomaterials market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Dental Biomaterials market is discussed in the presented study.

The Dental Biomaterials market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Dental Biomaterials market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Dental Biomaterials market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Segmentation of the Dental Biomaterials market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Dental Biomaterials market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Dental Biomaterials market report.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players in the global dental biomaterials market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the report are Institut Straumann AG, 3M, Geistlich Pharma AG, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher Corporation (Nobel Biocare Services AG), Zimmer Biomet, Biomatlante, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., and ACE Surgical Supply Company, Inc.

The global dental biomaterials market has been segmented as below:

Global Dental Biomaterials Market, by Product Bone Graft Materials Allografts Xenografts Synthetic Dental Membranes Soft Tissue Regeneration

Global Dental Biomaterials Market, by Application Implantology Periodontology Others

Global Dental Biomaterials Market, by End-user Hospitals Dental Clinics

Global Dental Biomaterials Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



