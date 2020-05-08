Measuring the Impact: Demand for Mobile Payment Transaction Product Augmented by Global Outbreak of COVID-87

The global Mobile Payment Transaction market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Mobile Payment Transaction market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Mobile Payment Transaction market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Mobile Payment Transaction market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Mobile Payment Transaction market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the mobile payment transaction market. Key competitors covered areÃÂ PayPal, GoogleWallet, MasterCard, Visa, LevelUp, Brain Tree, MoneyBokkers, Worlpay, Clinkle and Single Point.

Research methodology

To calculate the mobile payment system market size, the report considers number of online payment transactions conducted, and the fees incurred by respective service providers. ÃÂ The forecast presented has assessed both value and volume across the mobile payment transaction market. When forecasting the mobile payment transaction market, the starting point is sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast how market will develop in future. Given the characteristics of market, we triangulated the outcome of three different analysis on supplier side, demand side and economy. However forecasting the market in terms of various mobile payment technologies, and applications is more of quantifying expectations and identify opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.ÃÂ

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the mobile payment transaction market.

As previously highlighted, the mobile payment transaction market is split into a number of categories. All the mobile payment system segments in terms of technology, regions and application/ purpose are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share to understand individual segmentsÃ¢â¬â¢ relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends of the mobile payment transactions market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key mobile payment system marketÃ¢â¬â¢s technologies, regions and applicationÃ¢â¬â¢s revenue forecast in terms of absolute $. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute $ opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the mobile payment transactions market.ÃÂ

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & adoption of mobile paymentÃ¢â¬â¢s technology and regions, Persistence Market Research developed the mobile payment transactionÃ¢â¬â¢s Ã¢â¬ÅMarket Attractiveness IndexÃ¢â¬. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

Each market player encompassed in the Mobile Payment Transaction market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Mobile Payment Transaction market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Mobile Payment Transaction Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Mobile Payment Transaction market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Mobile Payment Transaction market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

What insights readers can gather from the Mobile Payment Transaction market report?

A critical study of the Mobile Payment Transaction market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Mobile Payment Transaction market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Mobile Payment Transaction landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Mobile Payment Transaction market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Mobile Payment Transaction market share and why? What strategies are the Mobile Payment Transaction market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Mobile Payment Transaction market? What factors are negatively affecting the Mobile Payment Transaction market growth? What will be the value of the global Mobile Payment Transaction market by the end of 2029?

