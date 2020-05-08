Pine Bark Extract Market Share to Witness Steady Rise in the Coming Decade

PINE BARK EXTRACT MARKET OUTLOOK:

Pine bark extract is one of nature’s super antioxidants loaded with oligomeric proanthocyanidin compounds. Pine bark extract is used in health supplements mainly due to its antioxidant activity. The antioxidant contents of pine bark extracts help reduce visible signs of aging in the skin, owing to which pine bark extract is used in anti-aging skin cream formulations. Pine bark extract has a wide variety of applications, which include preparations such as powder capsules, tablets, etc. The applications of pine bark extract in food as an additive is gaining acceptance among health-conscious customers. Pine bark extract is mostly known for its antioxidant producing benefits as well as its compounds that have antibacterial, antiviral, anticarcinogenic, anti-aging, anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic properties, owing to which pine bark extract is used in dietary supplements. The pine bark extract market is likely to witness an upsurge in the coming years due to the nutritional benefits of pine bark extract and increase in consumer awareness.

Demand For Sustainable and Natural Foaming Agents in Beverages is Propelling the Pine Bark Extract Market:

Pine bark extract helps reduce muscle discomfort as well as helps cure illnesses related to poor circulation, blood pressure, arthritis, high blood glucose, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, reproductive issues in females, erectile dysfunction, eye disease and sports stamina.

A standardised pine bark extract is possibly safe when consumed by mouth in a fixed amount of doses (50 mg to 450 mg/day). However, it is likely to cause dizziness, stomach problems, headache, mouth sores and bad breath. On the other hand, as it has several health benefits, the pine bark extract market is expected to witness promising growth during the forecast period. In China, the pine bark extract market is growing gradually owing to a steady increase in the production of pine bark extract. Moreover, the country is one of the leading producers of pine bark extract. The producers of pine bark extract are keen on enhancing their production capacities to fulfil the demands of consumers as well as to expand their market share globally over the forecast period. In the coming years, the pine bark extract market is expected to increase significantly owing to all the health benefits obtained from pine bark extract.

Global Pine Bark Extract Market – Market Segmentation:

By form, the global pine bark extract market is segmented into:

Tablets

Capsules

Powder Extract

Liquid Extract

By applications, the global pine bark extract market is segmented into:

Health Supplements

Food

Cosmetics

By distribution channel, the global pine bark extract market is segmented into:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Retail Stores

Online Stores

Global Pine Bark Extract Market – Key Players:

Key market players identified in the global pine bark extract market include Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., Ltd.; Wuhan Vanz Pharm Inc.; Xian Tonking Biotech Co., Ltd.; Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd.; AuNutra Industries Inc.; Foodchem International Corporation; Productos Quimicos Gonmisol SA; Monteloeder; DaXingAnLing Gadol Sports Ingredient Co., Ltd.; A to Z Nutrition International Inc.; NOW; Swanson Superior Herbs; PURE NATURALS; PLANETARY HERBALS; Life Extension; Source Naturals, Inc.; Essiac Canada International; InVite Health; Nevada Pharm LLC; Herb Pharm and Nutraceutical (Kal).x