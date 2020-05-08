Rising Demand for Licorice Root Market to Significantly Bolster Revenues through the COVID-19 Crisis

The latest report on the Licorice Root market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Licorice Root market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Licorice Root market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Licorice Root market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Licorice Root market.

The report reveals that the Licorice Root market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Licorice Root market are enclosed in the report.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/16919?source=atm

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Licorice Root market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Licorice Root market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

growing demand for licorice from several end-use industries. As numerous farmers are at times even compelled to abandon this sort of land that has been dedicated for cotton and wheat owing to the high salinity, rehabilitating this land for harvesting licorice will present them with ample growth prospects. This will involve obtaining permission from the government to harvest licorice root instead of cotton, wheat, and other different staple crops. With the adoption of this strategy, it is being expected that this region will witness a proper production of licorice root in the coming years.

Tobacco is projected to be the leading industry in the consumption of licorice root as an active ingredient

Licorice root extract is a very important flavouring agent and component at present in the confectionery and tobacco industries. Currently, it is being employed in the food industry as a flavouring agent and in the tobacco industry as a de-bittering agent in order to mask the off-note taste of stevia that has till now been a favourite in the market. Stevia has been a prominent sweetener in the tobacco as well as food industry till date. However, researchers and food specialists are looking to incorporating licorice to mask the off-note taste of stevia. With the tobacco industry fast moving towards the development of sweet and flavoured tobacco, the demand for licorice is expected to rise in this industry over the coming years.

Consumption of licorice root is expected to rise in the coming years in the pharmaceutical industry owing to its inherent herbal properties

In the last few years, the demand for licorice has increased from the pharmaceutical industry as it is a noteworthy component of Chinese herbal medicine. The demand for Chinese herbal medicines that comprise almost 70% licorice is increasing extensively, especially in Europe and the U.S. as the population in these regions is shifting towards the consumption of organic medicines. The demand for licorice in the pharmaceutical industry is mainly governed by the burgeoning demand for Chinese medicines. In order to meet the growing demand from the pharmaceutical and other vertical industries, manufacturers are collaborating with harvesters to maintain a stable production of licorice and prevent the prices from shooting up in the global market. This is expected to help boost the extent of cultivated land for licorice, eventually leading to a substantial growth in revenue of the global licorice root market.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/16919?source=atm

Important Doubts Related to the Licorice Root Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Licorice Root market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Licorice Root market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Licorice Root market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Licorice Root market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Licorice Root market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Licorice Root market

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/16919?source=atm