Slump in Production of Greenhouse Film Amidst Covid-19 Outbreak to Diminish Prospects of Sales

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Greenhouse Film market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Greenhouse Film market.

The report on the global Greenhouse Film market published by MRRSE provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Greenhouse Film market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Greenhouse Film market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Greenhouse Film market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Greenhouse Film market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Greenhouse Film market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Greenhouse Film Market Segmentation

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Greenhouse Film market in various geographies such as:

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Greenhouse Film market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:

segmented as follows:

Greenhouse Film Market: By Thickness (Volume Kilo Tons and Tons, Revenue US$ Mn and Thousand; 2016-2025)

<100 microns

101 – 150 microns

>150 microns

Greenhouse Film Market: By Resin Type (Volume Kilo Tons & Tons, Revenue US$ Mn & Thousand; 2016-2025)

LDPE

EVA/EBA

LLDPE

PVC

Others

Greenhouse Film Market: By Application (Volume Kilo Tons & Tons, Revenue US$ Mn & Thousand; 2016-2025)

Vegetables

Flowers & Ornamental

Fruits

Greenhouse Film Market: Regional Analysis (Volume Kilo Tons & Tons, Revenue US$ Mn & Thousand; 2016-2025)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Spain Italy Poland France Netherlands Greece Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Colombia Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Israel Turkey Iran Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Takeaways

The greenhouse film market is mainly concentrated in Asia Pacific and Europe. The Middle East is generating considerable revenue as Israel and Iran are adopting greenhouse cultivations extensively.

For cultivation of vegetables, greenhouse films with thickness of more than 150 microns (mainly thickness of 200 microns) are preferred. Cultivation of flowers requires greenhouse films with thickness of more than 150 microns but less than 200 microns

Areas having high wind wave and temperature rely on greenhouse films with higher thickness

Globally, LDPE-based greenhouse films are the largely preferred by farmers

Fruits grown on trees cannot be cultivated in greenhouse. Only strawberries and muskmelons are cultivated in greenhouses as they are creepers.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the greenhouse film market during the forecast period

The report addresses the following doubts related to the Greenhouse Film market: