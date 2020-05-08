Slump in Production of Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Amidst Covid-19 Outbreak to Diminish Prospects of Sales

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global mobile virtual network operator market. Key players profiled in the report include AT&T Inc., Lycamobile Group, Sprint Corporation, T-Mobile AG, Verizon Communications Inc., CITIC Telecom International Holding Limited, Telefonica S.A., Tracfone Wireless, Inc., Truphone Limited, and Virgin Mobile.The global mobile virtual network operator market has been segmented as below:

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market, by Operational Model

Branded Reseller

Service Provider

Full MVNO

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market, by Type

Business

Discount

M2M

Media

Migrant

Retail

Roaming

Telecom

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market, by Subscribers

Business

Consumer

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



