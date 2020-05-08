The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Sales in the U.S. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Expected to Grow as Demand from End-Use Industries | P&S Intelligence

The U.S. medical equipment maintenance market is expected to reach $12.6 billion by 2024, this growth is primarily ascribed to the rising healthcare expenditure as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP), large pool of installed medical devices in hospitals and diagnostic centers, and huge presence of OEMs as well as medical equipment maintenance service providers in the country.

On the basis of equipment type, the U.S. medical equipment maintenance market has been categorized into imaging, electromedical, life support, surgical, dental equipment, and endoscopes. Among these, imaging equipment is expected to be the fastest growing category, advancing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. The high cost of imaging equipment compared to other medical equipment; and increasing adoption of imaging modalities, such as X-Ray, computed tomography (CT), and ultrasound for clinical applications are the key factors contributing to the growth of this category in the U.S.

categorized into advanced and primary imaging modalities. Advanced imaging modalities are in high demand in the U.S., since most of the healthcare settings in the country invest and incorporate these imaging modalities, such as CT and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) rather than primary imaging modalities. Furthermore, increasing adoption of equipment with advanced imaging modalities creates high demand for their maintenance.

The report also provides insights about regulatory framework and macroeconomic insights associated with the U.S. medical equipment maintenance market. It has been observed that due to the increasing pressure to curtail healthcare cost, the healthcare organizations in the U.S. are actively ensuring proper maintenance of medical equipment to extend their life-span as well as minimize the equipment downtime or chances of equipment failure.

