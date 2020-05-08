Web Content Management Market to Witness 15.2% CAGR during 2018–2023: P&S Intelligence

As the world is changing at a rapid pace due to technological advancements, the world of marketing products and services has also been witnessing changes. Traditionally, marketing was done through promoting products via cold emails or with posters on billboards. While these methods are still very much in use, since they do provide exposure, because of the growing penetration of internet across the globe, digital marketing has become the go to option for businesses. Since a large number of customers are active on social media platforms and search for any other information online, marketers are increasingly use these same platforms for being visible to their customers.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/web-content-management-market/report-sample

As per the P&S Intelligence, in 2017, the web content management market attained a value of $4,784.1 million and is expected to generate a revenue of $11,035.4 million by 2023, advancing at a 15.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). WCM is offered through both solutions and services. WCM solutions such as content analytics, digital marketing content management, web creation & editing tools, web experience management, mobile & social media content management, and digital asset management were more in demand in the past. This is ascribed to the rising spending on digital marketing platforms for the promotion of products and related brands and growing number of internet users across the globe.

The APAC region is predicted to register a rising demand for WCM services and solutions, particularly because of the growth of the e-commerce industry in countries including India and China. The number of mobile phones users in the region is increasingly rapidly as well, which is why companies in the domain are making use of WCM for promoting their products. Moreover, initiatives such as “Digital India” campaign, launched by the Indian government in 2015, are also resulting in the growth of the web content management market.

Make Enquiry Before [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=energy-management-systems-market

In conclusion, the growth of digital marketing across the globe is leading to the rising requirement for WCM.