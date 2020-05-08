Wireless EV Charging Market Professional Survey by 2025 – Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Qualcomm, Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Bombardier Inc., Witricity Corporation

Global wireless EV charging market is valued approximately USD 0.8 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 115% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing government rules and initiatives for controlling carbon emission and increasing demand of electric vehicles are promoting the market growth over the forecast period. Due to strict emission norms introduced by governments in various countries sales of electric vehicles is on up-surging strike. According to report of global EV outlook 2007, around 750 new electric cars were registered, with over 750 thousand sales worldwide. Thus, growing electric vehicle sales around the globe is expected to fuel the market growth.

Enquire for Sample Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00018273

The regional analysis of Global Wireless EV Charging Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading market region for global Wireless EV Charging market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as increasing market players and government initiatives on carbon emission are promoting the growth of the market.

The leading market players include-

– Continental AG

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Qualcomm, Inc.

– Toyota Motor Corporation

– Bombardier Inc.

– Witricity Corporation

– Hella KGaAHueck& Co.

– Evatran Group Inc.

– Toshiba Corporation

– ZTE Corporation

– Elix Wireless

– Hevo Power

– Samsung SDI

– Evgo

– Addenergie

Make an Enquiry about This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/BRC00018273

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Installation Type:

– Aftermarket

– Oe Market

By Propulsion Type:

– Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

– Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Charging Station Type:

– Commercial Charging Stations

– Home Charging Stations

By Component:

– Base Charging Pad

– Power Control Unit

– Vehicle Charging Pad

By Power Supply Range:

– 3-<11 kW

– 11-50 kW

– >50 kW

By Charging Type:

– Dynamic Wireless Charging System

– Stationary Wireless Charging System

By Vehicle Type:

– Passenger Cars (PC)

– Electric Commercial Vehicle (ECV)

– Electric Two-Wheeler

Purchase Complete Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00018273

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876