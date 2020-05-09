Accelerating Demand for Glue-applied Labels to Impel Market Revenue Through COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Glue-applied Labels Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Glue-applied Labels market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Glue-applied Labels market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Glue-applied Labels market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Glue-applied Labels market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Glue-applied Labels market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Glue-applied Labels market during the assessment period.

Vital Information Enclosed in the Glue-applied Labels Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Glue-applied Labels market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Glue-applied Labels market

Most recent developments in the current Glue-applied Labels market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Glue-applied Labels market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Glue-applied Labels market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Glue-applied Labels market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Glue-applied Labels market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Glue-applied Labels market? What is the projected value of the Glue-applied Labels market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Glue-applied Labels market?

Glue-applied Labels Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Glue-applied Labels market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Glue-applied Labels market. The Glue-applied Labels market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Market: Dynamics

The world glue-applied labels market is envisaged to collect ample of growth prospects on its way through to the forecast period 2017–2022. Opportunities could take shape on the back of the rise in the substitution of metal cans and glass bottles with plastic bottles. However, the growth of the market could be challenged by the decent growth of alternative forms of packaging labels discouraging the demand for glue-applied labels. Nevertheless, the escalation in the demand for sustainable labels could be one of the trends crucial for the growth of the market.

In order to sustain their brand in the world glue-applied labels market, companies are foreseen to opt for novel packaging options with unique labeling formats and features.

Global Glue-applied Labels Market: Segmentation

The international glue-applied labels market is prognosticated to be classified according to three categories, viz. face stock material, layer, and application. In terms of face stock material, the market could see a classification into paper, polypropylene, polyethylene, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Amongst these segments, paper is anticipated to strike gold with its larger share of US$14.2 bn by the end of 2022.

With respect to type of layer, the international glue-applied labels market could be segmented into laminated and non-laminated. As per application sector, the market is predicted to be segregated into food and beverage, pharmaceutical, tracking, logistics, and transportation, home and personal care, semiconductor and electronics, retail labels, and other products.

In view of regional segmentation, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) is prophesied to hold a greater share in the international glue-applied labels market. By the completion of the final forecast year, APEJ could garner a revenue of US$9.6 bn. Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) could be on the slower side of the market. However, there could be opportunities prevailing in North America, Europe, and Latin America, besides APEJ.

Global Glue-applied Labels Market: Competition

The worldwide glue-applied labels market is expected to incorporate leading players such as Avery Dennison Corporation, Coveris Holdings S.A., CCL Label, Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Henkel, Lintec, Inland Labels, 3M, and WS Packaging Group, Inc.

