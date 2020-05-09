Changes in Consumer Behavior During Coronavirus Outbreak May Affect Connected (Smart) Street Lights Market Growth

The global Connected (Smart) Street Lights market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Connected (Smart) Street Lights market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

The business intelligence study of the Connected (Smart) Street Lights market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Connected (Smart) Street Lights market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Connected (Smart) Street Lights market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market Segmentation

The connected (smart) street lights market has been segmented on the basis of connectivity, by component, and by region. Based on connectivity type, the market has been further classified into wired and wireless. By component, the connected (smart) street lights market is classified into hardware, software and services. Geographically, the report classifies the global connected (smart) street lights market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – U.S, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Japan, China, India, South Korea, GCC countries, South Africa and Brazil.

Global Connected (Smart) Street Lights Market: Competitive Analysis

Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises of competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the connected (smart) street lights market based on their 2016 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of connected (smart) street lights market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues for year 2014 to 2016. The global players profiled in the global connected (smart) street lights market include Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Citelum S.A., Dimonoff Inc, Echelon Corporation, EnGo PLANET, Flashnet SRL, General Electric Co., Led Roadway Lighting Ltd., Schreder Group, OSRAM Licht Group, Philips Lighting N.V., Silver Spring Networks Inc., Telensa Ltd. , Toshiba Lighting, Tvilight have also been added in the report.

The global connected (smart) street lights market is segmented as below:

Global Connected (smart) street lights Market, By Connectivity

Wired (Power Line Communication)

Wireless

Global Connected (smart) street lights Market, By Component

Hardware Sensor Controller/Relays Others

Software

Services

Global Connected (smart) street lights Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Connected (Smart) Street Lights market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Connected (Smart) Street Lights market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Connected (Smart) Street Lights Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Connected (Smart) Street Lights market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Connected (Smart) Street Lights market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

What insights readers can gather from the Connected (Smart) Street Lights market report?

A critical study of the Connected (Smart) Street Lights market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Connected (Smart) Street Lights market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Connected (Smart) Street Lights landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Connected (Smart) Street Lights market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Connected (Smart) Street Lights market share and why? What strategies are the Connected (Smart) Street Lights market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Connected (Smart) Street Lights market? What factors are negatively affecting the Connected (Smart) Street Lights market growth? What will be the value of the global Connected (Smart) Street Lights market by the end of 2029?

