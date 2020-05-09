COVID-19 Impact: Temporary Surge in Sales of Pump Product Observed amid Panic Buying by Consumers
Analysis of the Global Pump Market
The report on the global Pump market reveals that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the considered forecast period (2019-2029) and estimated to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The latest report is a valuable tool for stakeholders, established market players, emerging players, and other entities to devise effective strategies to combat the impact of COVID-19
Further, by leveraging the insights enclosed in the report, market players can devise concise, impactful, and highly effective growth strategies to solidify their position in the Pump market.
Research on the Pump Market Addresses the Following Queries
- Which end-user is likely to influence the growth of the Pump market?
- Which regional market has the highest market attractiveness in 2020?
- How are consumer trends impacting the operations of market players in the Pump market?
- Why are market players aiming to expand their presence in region 1?
- What are the growth prospects of the Pump market in different regions due to the COVID-19?
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape section offers valuable insights related to the business prospects of leading market players operating in the Pump market. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, and growth strategies adopted by each market player is included in the report. The major steps taken by key players to address the business challenges put forward by the novel COVID-19 pandemic is discussed in the report.
Regional Landscape
The regional landscape section provides a deep understanding of the regulatory framework, current market trends, opportunities, and challenges faced by market players in each regional market. The various regions covered in the report include:
End-User Assessment
The report bifurcates the Pump market based on different end users. The supply-demand ratio and consumption volume of each end-user is accurately depicted in the report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Ambica Machine Tools
Sintech Pumps India
Oswal pumps Ltd.
Flowmore
KBL
IDEX India
Pointpumps
POWER POINT
Flamingo Heat Pumps
Jee Pumps (Guj) Pvt .Ltd
ITT
Sulzer
Schlumberger
Flodyne Pumps India
MBH PUMPS (GUJ) PVT. LTD
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Axial Flow Pumps
Mixed/Radial Flow Pumps
Peripheral Pumps
Jet Pumps
Segment by Application
Domestic Water and Wastewater
Petroleum Industry
Chemical Industry
Food and Beverage
Mining Industry
Others
Essential Findings of the Pump Market Report:
- Impact of the technological innovations on the Pump market
- Growth strategies adopted by leading market players to address the major challenges put forward by the COVID-19 pandemic
- Historical and current trends likely to impact the dynamics of the Pump market
- Growth assessment of various market segments over the forecast period
- Regional and global presence of important market players in the Pump market
