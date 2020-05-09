COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Truck Refrigeration Unit Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2019 to 2029

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has resulted in many advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Truck Refrigeration Unit market. Research report of this Truck Refrigeration Unit market is highlights key strategies that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on diverse business practices.

Analysts of Fact.MR, in a recently published market study, shares important factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Truck Refrigeration Unit market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The current trends, market drivers, strategic collaborations, and threats are thoroughly evaluated to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Truck Refrigeration Unit market is likely to take over the upcoming decade.

According to the report, the Truck Refrigeration Unit market is poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% throughout the forecast period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the Truck Refrigeration Unit space, innovations with a rise in the number of research and development projects. Fact.MR excels in latest research techniques while curating the market study and gather data from credible and trusted primary and secondary sources.

Developed Regions Continue to Retain Market Lead

Europe, closely trailed by North America has been leading the truck refrigeration units market, owing to the striking focus of the region on cutting greenhouse gas emissions by a worth considering percentage, while boosting the food security at the same time. Many products are distributed cold as they are temperature sensitive, which in turn has been creating a traction for a reliable cold chain to maintain the quality and safety of the storage, handling as well as transport. In view of the fact that power refrigeration leads to loss of 360m tons of food annually worldwide, development and demand for technology-driven truck refrigeration units are highly likely to grow considerably in the years to come.

North America, on the other hand also continues to remain the hot bed of opportunities for companies that are operating in the truck refrigeration units market. Increased focus of North American trade agencies, associations, and organizations on developing cold chain network through improved regulatory framework, encouraging spending in the development of supporting infrastructure for cold chain networks, and highly skilled workforce, is favoring market growth.

Mapping the Truck Refrigeration Units Market Battlefield

The market for truck refrigeration units market is highly consolidated with the top two players, including Carrier Corporation (UTC) and Thermo King Corporation (Ingersoll Rand) collectively accounting for ~70% growth share. Growing number of market enthusiasts and local companies continue to enter into collaboration with the leading market players to seamlessly operate their manufacturing facilities. Whereas, the market frontrunners are increasingly leveraging advanced technology to develop cost competitive and energy-efficient offerings, to cater to a growing demand from the food and the beverages industry. The established players in truck refrigeration units market have also placed their focus on strengthening their direct presence in the local markets through mergers and acquisitions with regional players.

New, improved and cost-competitive product development is and will continue to remain the key area of focus for the truck refrigeration units market leaders that are vying to gain an extra edge in the market. For instance, in March 2019, a leading player in truck refrigeration unit market- Carrier Transicold introduced a new truck refrigeration unit named Supra S6, which is specifically designed for small- to medium-sized trucks. Supra S6’s high-performance smart diesel engine complies with the Environmental Protection Agency Tier 4 emissions standard and offers three speeds instead of two to enhance fuel savings.

