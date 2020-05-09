COVID-19 Shatters Automotive Camshaft Market as Key Players Forced to Halt Their Operations

Analysis Report on Automotive Camshaft Market

COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Camshaft Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Automotive Camshaft market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Automotive Camshaft market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Lucrative growth of the automotive industry will fuel the demand for automotive camshafts in the market, which in turn, will encourage manufacturers to expand their production facilities for automotive camshafts. Moreover, laidback availability of capital for expansion of existing manufacturing facilities as well as for the development of new manufacturing facilities for automotive camshafts in the developing regions to meet the demand for automotive camshafts from the automobile industry is expected to fuel the growth of production volumes of automotive camshafts in these regions.

In 2016, the expected demand for passenger vehicles camshafts was around 121.1 Mn Units. This demand for automotive camshafts is projected to grow alongside growth in demand for light commercial vehicles.

By Sales Channel, OEM Segment Is Expected to Register High Value Growth in the Automotive Camshaft Market

The OEM segment is expected to drive the growth of the Automotive Camshaft Market. Owing to their durability and high strength, the replacement rate of automotive camshafts is low. Currently, camshaft manufacturers are focusing on producing light weight and more durable products, which will increase the life span of automotive camshafts as well as automobile. This will increase the OEM segment share in the Automotive Camshaft Market. OEM segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% in terms of value. Moreover, this segment accounted for approximately 88.7% market share in 2017, in terms of volume, and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR.

China Dominates the Automotive Camshaft Market, India and MEA Slated to Be High Growth Markets by the End of the Forecast Period

The China Automotive Camshaft Market accounted for a value share of 25.3% in 2017 and is forecast to maintain its dominance in the global Automotive Camshaft Market owing to increase in production of passenger cars, heavy trucks and trailers in the region. The India and MEA Automotive Camshafts market are projected to represent US$ 101.1 Mn & 103.8 Mn incremental $ opportunity respectively between 2018 and 2028, while the Americas Automotive Camshaft Market is estimated to expand at 3.9% CAGR, in terms of value, and create 319.5 Mn incremental $ opportunity in the Automotive Camshaft Market during the forecast period.

