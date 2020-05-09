Decline in Key Applications of Image Guided Surgery Devices During Covid-19 Crisis May Slow Growth Rate

Image Guided Surgery Devices Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Image Guided Surgery Devices Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Image Guided Surgery Devices Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

COVID-19 Impact on Image Guided Surgery Devices Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Image Guided Surgery Devices market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Image Guided Surgery Devices market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

By Market Players:

companies profiled in the report include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Analogic Corporation, Brainlab AG, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Stryker, Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

The global image guided surgery devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market, by Device Type

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

Ultrasound Systems

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Endoscope

X-ray Fluoroscopy

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market, by Application

Cardiac Surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Urology

Gastroenterology

Oncology Surgery

Others

Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market, by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



