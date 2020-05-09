Demand for Ophthalmic Drugs Product Proliferates Across the Globe amid COVID-19; ABC End-use Industry Faces Multifaceted Consequences

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Ophthalmic Drugs market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Ophthalmic Drugs market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Ophthalmic Drugs market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Ophthalmic Drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Ophthalmic Drugs market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Disease Indication

Dry Eye

Glaucoma

Infection/Inflammation

Retinal Disorders Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Diabetic Retinopathy Others

Allergy

Uveitis

Others

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Therapeutic Class

Anti-inflammatory Drugs Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Steroids

Anti-infective Drugs Anti-fungal Drugs Anti-bacterial Drugs Others

Anti-glaucoma Drugs Alpha Agonist Beta Blockers Prostaglandin Analogs Combined Medication Others

Anti-allergy Drugs

Anti-VEGF Agents

Others

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Product Type

Prescription Drugs

Over-the-Counter Drugs

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Independent Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

