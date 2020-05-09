Demand for Probiotics Translates into Revenue Opportunities for Probiotics Market; COVID-19 Acts Catalyst to Market Growth

The latest report on the Probiotics market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Probiotics market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Probiotics market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Probiotics market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Probiotics market.

The report reveals that the Probiotics market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Probiotics market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Probiotics market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Probiotics market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Key Segments Covered

Form

Packaging Type

Distribution Channel

Region

By form, the Probiotics market is segmented into dry and liquid. The dry segment is further sub-segmented as tablets/ caplets, capsules, powder/ granules and chewables. The dry segment is likely to be the most attractive segment in the forecast period owing to the availability of larger product variants coupled increasing product offerings in powder/granule format. On the basis of packaging type, the Probiotics market can be segmented into blisters, bottles, containers, sachets, stick packs, droppers and others. Among all these segment the containers segment is estimated to account for a significant revenue share of 24.7% in 2018 and is expected to register significant growth rate during the forecast period. However the bottle segment is expected to register comparatively largest CAGR growth of 8.7% during the forecast period. Furthermore, on the basis of distribution channel, the Probiotics market is segmented into hypermarkets/ supermarkets, pharmacies/ drugstores, specialty stores and online sales.

The report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively. A section of the report highlights Probiotics demand. It also provides a market outlook for 2018–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the Probiotics ecosystem, including the new product developments as well as product offerings in the global Probiotics market. This study discusses key trends contributing to growth of the global Probiotics market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are Probiotics’ key players of the global Probiotics market. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Probiotics space. Key players in the global Probiotics market includes Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, BioGaia AB, Probi AB, Nestlé S.A., DowDuPont Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, Probiotics International Limited, Lallemand Inc. Pfizer Inc., PharmaCare Laboratories, Dr. Willmar Schwabe Group, SymbioPharm GmbH and others.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global Probiotics market.

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Important Doubts Related to the Probiotics Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Probiotics market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Probiotics market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Probiotics market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Probiotics market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Probiotics market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Probiotics market

