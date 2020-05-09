End-use Industries of Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Product Witness Unparalleled Slowdown Induced by Global Outbreak of COVID-44

The global Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

segmented as follows:

By Ingredients Type

Dairy Protein Whey Protein WPI WPC WPH Casein Protein CPI CPC CPH Prebiotics Lactulose Lactitol Lacto Bionic Galacto Oligosaccharides Vitamin & Minerals Colostrum Nucleotides



By Application Type

Functional Food

Infant Formula & Clinical Nutrition

Dairy Products

Bakery & Confectionaries

Personal Care

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

The report covers an in-depth analysis of all components in the global dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market. In the final section of the report on the global dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market, a competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients manufacturers, retailers, and distributors. The report contains company profiles of some key players in the market. Some market players featured in this report are Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Proliant Inc., Arla Foods amba, E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Co., Cargill Inc., APS Biogroup, Groupe Lactalis S.A., Nestlé SA, Danone SA, and others.

Research methodology

To deduce the market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, key data points such as region-wise split and market split by ingredients type, application type, and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses total revenue generated and expected revenue contribution by the global dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market.

The report begins with sizing the base year in terms of value and volume. This forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, PMR triangulates the data via different analysis based on supply side, demand side, and other dynamics of the global dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market. To develop the market forecast, Persistence Market Research has conducted a factor analysis to understand the impact of various forces/factors on the target market. It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand market predictability and identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is an analysis of the global dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market, Persistence Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index to help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market.

