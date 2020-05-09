Escalating Demand for Master Data Management Amid COVID-19 to Record Sharp Growth through Pandemic

The latest report on the Master Data Management market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Master Data Management market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Master Data Management market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Master Data Management market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Master Data Management market.

The report reveals that the Master Data Management market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Master Data Management market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Master Data Management market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Master Data Management market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Competitive Dynamics

Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises market share analysis, market positioning of major players in the master data management market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by leading players of themaster data management market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The global players profiled in the global master data management market include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Informatica LLC, Stibo Systems A/S, Riversand Technologies, Inc., Orchestra Networks, Talend Inc., EnterWorks Acquisition, Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc.

Market Segmentation

Master Data Management Market Analysis, by Solution

Product MDM

Customer MDM

Supplier MDM

Multi-domain MDM

Master Data Management Market Analysis, by Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud based

Master Data Management Market Analysis, by Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Master Data Management Market Analysis, by Industry

Government

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Energy and Utility

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Master Data Management Market Analysis, by Country/Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Important Doubts Related to the Master Data Management Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Master Data Management market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Master Data Management market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Master Data Management market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Master Data Management market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Master Data Management market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Master Data Management market

