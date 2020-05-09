Functional Food Market to Surge During Coronavirus Outbreak, Spurred by Demand for abc

A recent market study on the global Functional Food market reveals that the global Functional Food market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Functional Food market is discussed in the presented study.

The Functional Food market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Functional Food market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Functional Food market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Aggressive marketing by manufacturers, growing health issues, widening the span of distribution channels and Inclination towards novel and processed food varieties are some of the major drivers of the functional food market growth in GCC. Increasing awareness of health food among consumers and government support for fortified foods has attracted many retailers and multi-national companies towards the health food category across GCC. The purchasing power of consumers is as high as to that of some of the developed countries of the U.S, and the Europe which makes GCC a hot spot for various new entrants too.

In terms of absolute increment, Saudi Arabia represents the largest market followed by UAE (United Arab Emirates) due to its size, wherein Kuwait is expected to grow at the highest CAGR closely followed by Qatar& Bahrain.

In this study, we analyze the GCC Functional Food Market during 2014-2020. We focus on:

Market size and forecast, 2013-2020

Detailed market trends and forecast of categories such as cereals, flakes & confectionary, dairy products, iodinated salt, fortified egg & meat and oil/margarine

Key drivers and developments in functional foods

Detailed analysis of distribution channels for functional food such as Hypermarket or A-class stores, Self-service & B-class chains, Consumer co-operatives & groceries and others (convenience stores, discount stores, and food & drug stores).

Key drivers and developments in countries namely Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain

