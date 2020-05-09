Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Compression Garments and Stockings market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Compression Garments and Stockings Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Compression Garments and Stockings market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Compression Garments and Stockings Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Compression Garments and Stockings market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Compression Garments and Stockings market.”

Compression garments are pieces of clothing that fit tightly around the skin. In medical contexts, compression garments provide support for people who have to stand for long periods or have poor circulation. These come in varying degrees of compression, and higher degree compression sleeves, such as sleeves that provide compression of 2030 mmHg or higher, typically require a doctors prescription.[1] Compression garments worn on the legs can help prevent deep vein thrombosis and reduce swelling, especially while traveling.

This segment is the most attractive segment in the North America regional market, with a market attractiveness index of 1.9 over the forecast period.

The global Compression Garments and Stockings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Compression Garments and Stockings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Compression Garments and Stockings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

BSN

Covidien

medi

SIGVARIS

Therafirm

2XU

Santemol

Leonisa

Nouvelle

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gradient Compression Stockings

Anti-Embolism Compression Stockings

Upper Compression Garments

Lower Compression Garments

Segment by Application

Varicose Vein

Wound Care

Burns

Oncology

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Compression Garments and Stockings Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580